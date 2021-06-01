Off-duty firefighter kills a firefighter, wounds another in shooting at a Agua Dulce fire station

News

A Los Angeles County firefighter was killed in a shooting at a fire station Tuesday morning, LA County fire Chief Daryl Osby announced in a news conference.

The shooting happened at around 10:40 a.m. in Agua Dulce, about 30 miles north of downtown Los Angeles.

It is with heavy hearts that the LACoFD confirms that a tragic shooting occurred at approximately 10:55 a.m. today at FS 81 in Agua Dulce. The Dept. is still in the process of gathering additional information & are cooperating with law enf. throughout this ongoing incident. (1/2) — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) June 1, 2021

Osby said a 44-year-old firefighter engineer was pronounced dead at the scene. A 54-year-old fire captain was also struck by gunfire and is currently in critical condition.

The shooter was identified as an off-duty firefighter who works at the same fire station. The gunman barricaded himself at his house less than 10 miles away from the station. The home was set on fire, gutting it in about three hours, and he was later found dead.

The gunman appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said, adding that no deputies fired.

A motive has not been established. Osby said the gunman was not scheduled to work on Tuesday. He does not immediately know how long the suspect has worked for the department, but he was a firefighter-engineer.

Homicide detectives are continuing to conduct interviews to learn more about the situation.

