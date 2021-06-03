Artists and athletes: New arena to help cultivate young talent in the valley

News

Since the Desert Ice Castle closed its doors last year due to financial struggles brought on by the pandemic, local youth hockey players and skaters have had to leave the valley in order to continue training on the ice. The closest rink is over an hour away... but not for long.

The new Coachella Valley arena, home of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate, broke ground Wednesday. Not only is this arena for the professionals, but it will be a place for local youth to train. The arena is set to open in the Fall of 2022.

In addition to youth sports, there are plans for the arena to be utilized for local youth arts and music programs.

News Channel 3 Sports Reporter Taylor Begley will have more on the impacts this arena will have on local youth tonight at 5 and 6 p.m.!