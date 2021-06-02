Groundbreaking gives real hope for hockey in Fall of 2022, other opportunities for local sports community
Wednesday was an exciting day, a historic day as Oak View Group and its partners broke ground on their brand-new, state-of-the-art, $250 million dollar arena which will be the home to the future AHL franchise, as well as host other events that will be beneficial for the local community.
Tim Leiweke says in addition to @TheAHL hockey, @CoachellaArena will also host @ufc, boxing and @WWE. Endless possibilities and lot of excitement here at groundbreaking ceremony.— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) June 2, 2021
More from @CoachellaArena groundbreaking: the 2nd sheet of ice and training center will allow for local youth hockey and skating. @KESQ— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) June 2, 2021
