Skip to Content
Local Sports Events
By
today at 7:52 PM
Published 7:40 PM

Groundbreaking gives real hope for hockey in Fall of 2022, other opportunities for local sports community

Wednesday was an exciting day, a historic day as Oak View Group and its partners broke ground on their brand-new, state-of-the-art, $250 million dollar arena which will be the home to the future AHL franchise, as well as host other events that will be beneficial for the local community.

Local Sports Headlines / Video

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content