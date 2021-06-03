Firefighters brace for destructive wildfire season as amount of fires skyrockets compared to 2020

News

Around this time last year there were 1,988 fires reported in the state of California, which burned roughly 3,611 acres, according to Cal Fire. That number has skyrocketed in 2021 to 2,878 fires which has already covered 16,800 acres between the months of January and May.

One of the latest fires to erupt is the Coyote Fire, which broke out Wednesday evening in the area of Old Banning Idyllwild Road south of Shirleon Drive. As of Thursday morning Cal Fire officials said they had stopped forward progress on the fire. By that time it had burned 75 acres and was 20 percent contained.

