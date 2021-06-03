I-Team: Will drive-thrus ever be allowed in Palm Desert?

News

Drive-thru ordering has become more popular than ever because of the pandemic, but in Palm Desert, drive-thrus remain a sensitive topic.

For decades now, drive-thrus have been banned in the city along highway 111, but now many business owners say it's time for change.

Tonight at 6 pm, I-Team investigator Peter Daut is taking a deeper look at the issue and why elected leaders keep hitting the brakes on allowing drive-thrus in a big portion of Palm Desert.