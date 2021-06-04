Golf cart accident shuts down busy Palm Desert intersection

News

According to Cal Fire, crews responded to a crash at Cook Street and Hovley Lane in Palm Desert involving a vehicle and a golf cart. The call came out just before 10:30am and roads are being blocked off in the area. Cal Fire also says that one patient with serious injuries is being transported to an area hospital.

The city of Palm Desert tweeted that Cook Street, north of Hovley Lane and Northbound Cook Street from Hovley Lane to Country Club Drive is closed and is expected to remain closed for at least 60 minutes. We will provide updates when they are available, but please use alternate routes to avoid the area.

