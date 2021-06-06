Cooling down with areas of gusty winds

News

The cooldown has definitely begun. Today Palm Springs was right at seasonal average of 101°.

With the cooler temperatures, comes the winds. Winds have been picking up throughout the day, with strongest gusts along the I-10 and through the San Gorgonio pass.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for tomorrow afternoon through Tuesday morning for the San Gorgonio pass. Wind gusts could reach 55-65 mph.

Temperatures cool into the 90s for most of the week before warming up again into next weekend!