Now Hiring: Mama’s House is looking for a director of development

Palm Desert based Mama's House provides women in crisis pregnancies with a safe place to call home. The nonprofit is looking to bring on a director of development.

Floyd Rhoades, from the Board of Directors, said "it's a tipping point for Mama's house in many respects." He said that "now we're going to catapult to quadruple the size of the operation. And it's going to take some significant support financial support to get that done."

Mama's House said that they are looking for someone with experience, who is a self starter, and a good communicator. Rhoades said "we would like to find somebody that first of all knows the valley because this is a unique place and somebody coming in from somewhere else, it's a different way to approach things."

From speaking with donors, to organizing large scale events, the director of development will be responsible for raising the funds to help the organization to grow.

Rhoades said "It's a matter of telling the story and getting people to commit because we don't only want people's money, we want their commitment to the place."

Founder and executive director Jan Lupia said they are "trying to find someone, a professional fundraiser is ideal. We need that at this point."

Lupia said that the director of developments won't be starting from scratch. She said that they will have the support of not only everyone at Mama's House, but also many community members as well.

Rhoades said "there's a foundation laid there of very committed people who give on a regular, and have for years. And, they can help."

Mama's House said that they offer a flexible schedule, and opportunities to work from home.

Lupia said "If they love what we're doing and that's going to be critical. I believe they're going to love the job."

If you would like to apply to be the development director at Mama's House, you can find the application here.