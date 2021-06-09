Palm Springs Animal Shelter nearing full capacity, urges community to consider adoptions

News

The Palm Springs Animal Shelter says their kennels have been filling up recently and they’re hoping the community can help.

“Right now the shelter is pretty much full. We might have one kennel available for stray animals that come in,” said Gabrielle Amster, Executive Director, Palm Springs Animal Shelter. “We haven’t started doubling up on kennels yet but that is definitely in our future,” she said.

The shelter says they’ve sadly seen an increase in owner surrenders but also a particularly high number of strays coming in.

“I think what makes it different right now...is how rapidly we filled up. When we started to fill up six weeks ago..it happened quickly,” said Amster.

Another concerning trend? The number of large dogs currently being housed at the shelter — it’s often harder to find them a home.

“Dogs that are 45 pounds and over seem to be sticking around a bit longer,” said Catie Voglio, Marketing & Media Manager, Palm Springs Animal Shelter.

Voglio says people tend to favor smaller dogs, in part, due to housing in Palm Springs: “In certain communities with certain HOAs there are size restrictions on big dogs or breed restrictions.”

But the shelter is determined to find homes for these larger furry friends. They say many are already trained, well-behaved and ready for a family.

“We have the sweetest, most wonderful dogs,” said Amster.

The shelter has reopened their doors to the public. They say walk-ins are welcome.

“If you have even the smallest urge to come and meet a dog…especially a large one right now...I promise you will not be disappointed,” added Amster.