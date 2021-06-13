Skip to Content
Mandatory evacuations for 150 acre Flats Fire

Flats Fire, courtesy San Bernardino National Forest
PINYON FLATS, Calif.

Mandatory evacuations have been issued for the area of Pinyon Crest and an evacuation warning has been issued for Alpine Village and Pinyon due to the Flats Fire according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The fire has burned 150 acres and is 0% contained.

The Flats Fire was first reported at 11:15 am Sunday.

Caltrans reports that SR-74 is closed between Palowet Dr. and Ribbonwood Dr. for an unknown duration.

Flats Fire, Photo by Shelby Nelson

We have a crew on scene and will bring you the latest as we get it.

Heavy smoke can be seen from the Valley, Jeff Rauch sent us this video:

https://youtu.be/joZEz2QDImI

