Now Hiring: Toscana Country Club is hiring in their maintenance department

News

Toscana Country Club in Indian Wells is looking to fill several positions in their golf course maintenance department.

The director of agronomy, Jared Stanek, says the department works early in the morning to prepare the golf courses for daily play. They also work throughout the day to maintain the grounds.

"It's a wonderful department to be a part of. If you like working with your hands and you like working outdoors, it's a great place to call your work"

No experience is necessary for this position, but the general manager of the club, John Cochrane, says the best candidates bring their smile and an attitude suited for customer service.

Employees will enjoy health care coverage and a 401K plan. Cochrane also says there are scholarship opportunities for employees.

Full and part time schedules are available, as well as both year-round and seasonal positions.

The golf and tennis departments are also hiring with several open positions, as well as positions within food and beverage.

The club also expects to hire for more positions when business ramps up in the fall.

You can begin the application process by clicking here