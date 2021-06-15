Coachella Valley is back in business as California officially reopens

News

For the first time in more than a year Tuesday became the day California scrapped it's pandemic-era restrictions and returned to what became the closest thing to a pre-pandemic world. What officially ended as of June 15: the need for physical distancing, capacity limits on businesses and the overarching tier system that instilled restrictions based on a number of COVID-19 metrics.

For a majority of the time, Riverside County lingered in the state's most restrictive purple tier, which kept bars closed and several other restrictions on businesses and capacity. While the most recent changes are the closest thing Californians have seen to normal in more than a year, "the order has limited restrictions, only related to masking and mega-events, as well as settings serving children and youth pending an expected update to the K-12 schools guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," according to the state's website.

