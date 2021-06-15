Live at 9:30 – Riverside County Supervisors meeting

News

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting Tuesday morning. You can watch it live in the player below (Note Meeting Starts at 9:30 a.m.)

The meeting is taking place just as COVID restrictions are lifted across the state. For the first time in more than a year, there does not appear that there will be a COVID update from the county's health department. Riverside University Public Health System held their last scheduled live public health update Monday afternoon.

However, despite the lack of updates from the County's public health, the county supervisors should have some comments on what will be a historic day for California.

There could also be comment on the 400-acre wildfire burning near Pinyon Crest. The fire started Sunday morning and would go on to destroy two homes, three buildings and injured one firefighter. Supervisor Chuck Washington represents the district affected by the fire.

