Fire burns along I-10 near Cathedral City

Cathedral City fire crews are trying to put out a fire that is currently burning near the Freeway and railroad tracks near Date Palm Drive. According to the California Highway Patrol, the fire was first reported burning a little after 10 am. Fire crews from Cathedral City Fire and Cal Fire are on scene.

Viewers tell us the fire appears to be burning in the tamarisk trees that line the area between the tracks and freeway. There are no lane closures at this time on I-10. We have a crew on the way and will bring you updates as we get them.