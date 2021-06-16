Fourth of July weekend fireworks shows & events across the Coachella Valley

News

Fourth of July is nearly here. Many across the country will gather to celebrate the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Here in the Coachella Valley, we've got some events happening even earlier. Check out the list of local Fourth of July weekend events.

Desert Hot Springs - July 2 Fireworks Show The City of Desert Hot Springs will kick off Independence Day celebrations on Friday, July 2 with a Fireworks show. Everyone is invited to bring their lawn chairs and blankets to Mission Springs Park.



The events will runs from 6 pm to 10 pm. Food trucks will be on site.



Coachella - July 3 Fireworks Show On July 3, Coachella Crossroads (next to Spotlight 29 Casino) will host a free fireworks show. The event starts at 5 p.m. and will feature full bar service (featuring the new 29 Palms Band of Mission Indians craft beer selection), games and family activities (including corn hole, a photo booth, giveaways and more), and classic BBQ will be served from a food truck in support of the Riverside Sheriffs Association.



At 6 PM, a DJ will provide upbeat music, and at 7 PM, the public and casino guests will be invited to take rides on hot air balloons on the property.



At approximately 9 PM, an amazing fireworks display will begin in sync with a live remote radio broadcast of music. The event concludes at 10 PM.





Palm Springs - July 4 Laser Light Show The city of Palm Springs raised some controversy in May when a split council voted not to hold a traditional fireworks show. So what's the replacement? All day events culminating in a Laser Light Show



Victoria Park 4th of July Water Palooza (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.): Free hot dogs and snow cones, water games, food, music



Palm Springs Swim Center Family Pool Party (3 – 9 p.m.) – Food, water games, music



Sunrise Park Independence Fest (activities start at 3 p.m.): Music, games, food, Movie in the Park starts at dusk.



Ruth Hardy Park Fourth of July Spectacular (activities start at 4 p.m.): Food & Games, Dude Jones Band and Laser Light Show. Band plays at 6:30 p.m.; Laser Show at 9:15 p.m.

AAP – Food Samaritans will also host its own Independence Day Celebration and Fundraiser at the Historic O'Donnell House The event begins at 7:30 pm. Guests will enjoy traditional American fare catered by Willie Rhine and his team from Eight4Nine who will provide amazing décor, great service, and delicious food and beverages. Tickets are $200, which includes an open bar, dinner, entertainment, and valet parking. (Advance purchase is required.) Tickets for the Independence Day Celebration may be purchased at aapfoodsamaritans.org or by calling 760-325-8481 .



Twentynine Palms - July 4 Fireworks Show July 4, Tortoise Rock Casino will host also host a fireworks show



At 10 AM, a color guard will raise the Marine Flag, followed by the raising of the Tribal Flag. This will be followed by a color guard raising the national flag. Representative from the Twentynine Palms community will follow with short remarks and the flag raising ceremony will end with food service offered to attendees.



At 5 PM the evening event begins, and features free admission, but anyone under the age of 13 must be accompanied by an adult. An outdoor patio area will feature full bar service (featuring he new 29 Palms Band of Mission Indians craft beer selection), games and family activities (including corn hole, a photo booth, giveaways and more), classic BBQ will be served from Mine Train Smokery, Eddies Street Tacos, and other Local Street vendors, and a Classic Car Experience courtesy of the Morongo Basin Car Club.



At 5:30 PM, a color guard will lower the American flag, followed by live music from Lisa Lynn and The Broken Hallelujahs at the Rock Stage. At 7 PM, the public and casino guests will be invited to take rides on hot air balloons on the property. At approximately 9 PM, an amazing fireworks display will begin in sync with a live remote radio broadcast of music. The event concludes at 10 PM.



This is the list of events that we have been notified of. If you know of more Fourth of July events let us know by using Share function within the KESQ app or by emailing Share@KESQ.com.