Local hospital celebrates 500th milestone of a lifesaving heart procedure

News

Eisenhower Health is celebrating its 500th procedure of a lifesaving heart procedure: transcatheter aortic valve replacement. It's a surgical procedure mainly for people who aren't good candidates for open-heart surgery. Its advantage is that it's minimally invasive so medium-risk patients can undergo the procedure.

Some of the TAVR patients at Eisenhower Health say they owe their life to the doctors performing the procedure. One patient describes the procedure as magic saying she has much more energy now than before.

TAVR repairs the aortic valve in the heart without removing the already damaged valve. The artificial valve is placed in the opening pushing the old valve out of the way. The artificial valve then takes on the function of the old one.

Eisenhower Health is currently the only hospital in the Coachella Vally conducting TAVR procedures.