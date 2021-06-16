Neighbors donate portable air conditioner to local woman in need

News

A Facebook post to News Channel 3's Patrick Evans led to an act of kindness for someone who was in need of a portable air conditioner unit.

"It's just amazing how somebody can post something on Facebook and I took a little bit of my time, I have time, went out to see one of my friends and they did all the work at Lowe's. So god bless them," said Cliff Young, owner of Coachella Valley Coffee.

With the help of three Lowe's employees and Young's initiative, one less valley resident can worry less as temperatures rise.

"She shook my hand and said god bless you and I just responded as I always do he already has," Young said.

Checking on your neighbors, those with medical conditions, or loved ones during the upcoming hot months can potentially be life saving even for the elderly. Like making sure their windows, fans, air conditioners are in good working order. Checking in by phone at least once a day. Helping them avoid being outdoors during the middle of the day.

"It doesn't take that much and it's very inexpensive to be human. Be a human with another person," Young said.

