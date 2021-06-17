Woman hospitalized after crash involving semi-truck

News

One woman was hospitalized with critical injuries after her car was rear-ended by a semi-truck this morning.

The crash happened around 7:00 a.m. on the I-10 westbound near Chiriaco Summit.

California Highway Patrol said the car was parked on the side of the road, when the big rig crashed into it. The car then rolled onto its roof.

The woman was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center, where she remains hospitalized.

The semi-truck driver was not injured. And traffic is not impacted at this time.

