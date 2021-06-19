Martha’s Village and Kitchen hosts Celebration of Fathers

News

Martha’s Village and Kitchen will host a Dad’s Day Celebration event at Westfield Palm Desert Saturday, June 19 from 12:00 to 4:00 pm.

Organizers said that there will be a variety of “snack attack buckets” that are available for a small donation. They said that proceeds will support Martha’s mission and programs.

There will also be a Kids Zone, where kids can make Father's Day cards.

The event will be located on Level 1, next to Bath & Body Works in the Westfield Palm Desert.