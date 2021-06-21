Fight the bite: Kicking off National Mosquito Control Awareness week

News

With National Mosquito Control Awareness week underway, Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District are pushing for residents to take action to avoid the pesky biters from spreading diseases.

In Coachella Valley vector control says there are three mosquito species that carry West Nile Virus, Dengue, and Zika.

In 2016 the Aeedes Aegypti Mosquito was found in the Coachella Valley. This specific mosquito is a common one that transmits viruses. Its appearance is small black and white, they're aggressive day biters, and live in urban areas with people. This mosquito is also known to be hard to get rid of.

Next month, Cathedral City, Coachella, and Palm Springs are set to be sprayed with a treatment that would help deter mosquitos.

Cathedral City will be sprayed every Saturday, July 10-31; then every other Saturday August 14 and 28th.

To avoid the biters, residents are urged to empty out water containers at least once per week. This can include recycling containers, roof gutters, and pet water dishes.

You can also wear long sleeves, long pants, light colored/loose-fitting clothing whenever outdoors.

EPA-registered repellents are also a good way to deter the insects.