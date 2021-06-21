Where administered vaccine numbers stand in Riverside County

News

It's no question that Riverside County has reached a milestone when it comes to getting its residents vaccinated. Earlier this month county officials announced more than half of its residents (ages 12+) have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. As of Monday 1,087,154 residents were either partially or fully vaccinated, which accounted for 51.7 percent of the county, according the county's website.

When vaccines first became available to the public early on this year, appointments were almost impossible to come by. Lines wrapped around makeshift clinics as Riverside County residents attempted to get their share of the shot. Roughly six months later administered vaccine rates have dropped. Clinics are not overwhelmed with people how they once were. Some residents have become skeptical of attaining the vaccine.

Coming up at 5 p.m. we're checking in with the county to see where the numbers stand and why numbers may have dropped off.