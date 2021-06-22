Join KESQ as we kick off the ‘9 Cities Challenge’ Blood Drive this Friday

News

KESQ News Channel 3 will kicking off the 9th annual "9 Cities Challenge" Blood Drive at our station this Friday!

Join us and donate blood at 31276 Dunham Way in Thousand Palms from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

You will receive a "Count on Me!" T-Shirt with your donation!

In the past when the community blood supply reached critically low levels, cancer and surgical patients, accident victims and newborn babies were put at risk of procedures being canceled due to lack of blood.

NOTE: You CAN donate blood whether or not you’ve received a COVID-19 vaccination.

Check out this report about the last time blood supply reached low levels.

(Report From 12/2/20)