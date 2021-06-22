Now Hiring: Keep things cool with General Air Conditioning and Plumbing

News

The summer heat means that business is booming for this week's Now Hiring Employer. General Air Conditioning and Plumbing is looking to fill a variety of positions.

Chief People Officer Kelly Robichaud said that "We are always hiring. We recruit 365, always looking for the right talent. Specifically, we need a Call Taker and we are looking for experienced HVAC installers."

Robichaud said that although things get busier in the summer heat, they are looking for people who want to start a career, and not just seasonal hires.

Robichaud said that the best candidates are humble, hungry, and smart. She said that means you're hungry to work hard, humble enough to keep learning, and emotionally intelligent.

For Call Takers, Robichaud said they are looking for someone who is patient and able to put the client's worries at ease. She said the best Call Takers understand that being empathetic is important when someone's air conditioner stops working in extreme heat.

For Technicians, Robichaud said that experience is not a requirement to apply. She says that they have a technical training area where you can gain the experience you need. Robichaud said "we've found that if you have the right mindset, that positive outlook, that can do attitude, that focus on just providing the highest level of customer service, we're willing to bring you on green, and we'll teach you how to be successful here at General."

Robichaud said that they offer competitive pay. The company also offers benefits, like paid vacation, paid sick time, and a 401k plan. General Air Conditioning and Plumbing also offers medical, dental, and vision insurance.

Robichaud said they offer flexible scheduling, and always try to promote from within first. She said they focus on "not just taking care of the team, but taking care of our team's families as well, is really important to us."

If you are interested in applying, head to their website for more information. Robichaud said you can also send an email with your resume to careers@callthegeneral.com