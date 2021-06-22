Police arrest 911 caller for deadly Palm Springs shooting

News

A man is dead following an early morning shooting Tuesday in Palm Springs.

Officers were investigating the overnight violence along the 700 Block of West Racquet Club Road in the Little Tuscany neighborhood.

Police said a 32 year-old-man from Sky Valley called 911 at approximately 4:15 a.m. to report being involved in a shooting. The man was later arrested as a result of the investigation and booked into jail on homicide.

"The investigation is still on-going and details may change as the investigation evolves," Palm Springs police wrote on Facebook.

There were no other injuries reported. Officers said there was no continuing threat to the community.

There was no immediate word on the identity of the man killed or what led up to the shooting.

Detectives are asking anyone with information related to this incident to call Detective Jimenez at 760-323-8136. Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.

