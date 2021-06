News

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.6 struck 13 miles north-northeast of Desert Hot Springs at 1:06 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

USGS has reports of people feeling the earthquake throughout the west end of the valley and up in the high desert.

The rupture originated about 3 miles underground, USGS data showed.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage from the temblor.