Frustration mounts over widespread delivery delays at DHS postal service

A number of United States Postal Service customers have reported not receiving their mail or package deliveries this week. On Thursday morning, a line formed in front of delivery pick-up station at the USPS location in Desert Hot Springs. Several customers waited to hear where their packages had gone after not having received them when they were due.

"Usually everything is fine but on Monday, Monday’s mail never came. I came yesterday, they said it was going to be delivered yesterday and it was never delivered and so I was here again today to see and they can’t even find my package for Monday. They did promise to give me a call on whether they find it or not, but it is frustrating when you don’t get packages that you pay for," said Valerie Baca, Desert Hot Springs resident said.

Several other residents reported similar issues. Others told News Channel 3 that their tracking information indicated their items were being held at the USPS location per their request, but they never requested that.

