Major roadway in Cathedral City shut down due to flooding after vehicle crashes into hydrant

Crews in Cathedral City are working to stop the flooding which has shut down Dinah Shore Drive between Cathedral Canyon Drive and De Anza Road.

Road crews told News Channel 3 that a car crashed into a fire hydrant late Wednesday morning while making an illegal U-Turn, which caused flooding and a sinkhole in the area.

Coachella Valley Water District Crews have been working to clean up the mud and flooding around the area. Chris Parman, communications manager for the city, confirmed that the eastbound lane of Dinah Shore is expected to be open by 5 p.m.

The clean up on the westbound side of the roadway won't be complete for a couple more hours but is expected to be back open by 10 p.m., Parman confirmed.

An initial assessment of the sinkhole has determined that it did not compromise Dinah Shore Drive, but it has compromised the sidewalk.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as an elderly male, that crashed into the hydrant and fled the scene. Police later located the driver and the vehicle at his home in Cathedral City.

Parman said the driver will not face criminal charges, however, he provided CCPD with his insurance information and it has been given to CCWD for reimbursement claims.

