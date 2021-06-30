Monsignor Howard Lincoln gives his last mass after 20 years of service at Sacred Heart Church

News

Monsignor Howard Lincoln gave his last mass at Sacred Heart Church following 20 years of service to the parish.

"It's a sad and happy day. I spoke after 20 years is probably enough, but its probably the greatest 20 years of my life. I really mean this with all of my heart. I never had a bad day in 20 years and the people were so wonderful and the people in the desert. It's a privilege to be a priest it truly is," Lincoln said.

Lincoln told News Channel 3 shortly after his announcement that he was actually planning to leave the church last year, however, he was asked to stay one more year because of the pandemic.

The longtime Palm Desert priest told News Channel 3 earlier this year that the accomplishment he celebrates most is the church's generosity during his tenure. According to his "Pastor's Report" provided to News Channel 3, the church has donated more than 21 million dollars to more than one hundred other valley groups and organizations.

Lincoln often rubbed shoulders with athletes, celebrities, and political leaders while raising money.

He hopes to stay in the Coachella Valley and continue that community service as he steps down from the church.

Lincoln's replacement is Father Gregory Elder.

Unusual and rare as it is for Catholic priests, Father Elder is married and has children and grandchildren. This is made possible by a rule brought on by Pope John Paul II, Lincoln said, that allowed episcopal priests, who are permitted to be married, to convert to Catholicism.

The transition is set to take place next month.