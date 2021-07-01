Body found in Palm Springs hiking trail Thursday night

News

Palm Springs police officers are investigation the death of a person whose body was found on a hiking trail Thursday night.

A body was found approximately 200 yards up the North Lykken Trail near S La Miranda Road and W Ramon Road in Palm Springs.

An officer at the scene told News Channel 3 that they are not sure whether the person was a transient or a hiker. The coroner is en route to the scene to identify the person.

Palm Springs Police officers are investigating the incident and are expected to remain at the scene for a couple more hours.

