Palm Springs Police report an increase in skimming devices at ATMs and gas pumps

The Palm Springs Police Department says they have been seeing an increase in skimming devices at bank ATM's and fuel pumps around the city.

Skimming devices are placed into an ATM or Gas Pump card reader. The device can read your card once you put your card into the machine. Your personal information can be accessed wirelessly by the suspect and a hidden camera catches your PIN number as you enter it on the key pad.

Police say some skimming devices are virtually undetectable and are installed into the machine which prevents it from being removed by the user or law enforcement.

The department did not specify any incidents or possible locations were they've received reports of skimming devices but did recommend anyone who is a victim to contact the business owner or the bank immediately as a technician must be called out to have it removed.

If you become a victim of identity theft, call police.

Tips to Avoid Card Skimming

Tips courtesy of Experian.com

Pay with cash.

Pay inside where it is less likely the credit card terminal has been tampered with.

Use mobile payment options like Google Pay or Apple Pay.

Use the chip reader rather than swipe. Shimming is possible this way, but less likely.

Use credit, not debit, whenever possible. If a thief is able to steal your debit card information, they have access to your bank account.

Investigate the card reader to make sure nothing looks or feels unusual. If something doesn't seem right, pay inside and report your concerns.

If possible, only stop at busy, well-lit and well-maintained gas stations. Look for stickers or other signs that the pumps are regularly inspected.

Download the Skimmer Scanner app, which can warn you about a skimmer. Using Bluetooth, the app can alert you if the pump has been tampered with.

