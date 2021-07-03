Palm Springs prepares for Fourth of July laser light show

News

On Saturday organizers are preparing to set up for a laser light show to take place at 9:15 p.m. on Sunday at Ruth Hardy Park. It will replace the traditional fireworks show in a decision that came down from a split Palm Springs City Council vote last month. One of the major reasons behind the decision was to avoid causing additional trauma to veterans dealing with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and pets.

On Sunday activities at Ruth Hardy park begin at 4 p.m. and will include food & games and Dude Jones Band, which will perform at 6:30 p.m.

Some of the other events include:

Victoria Park 4th of July Water Palooza (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.): Free hot dogs and snow cones, water games, food, music

Palm Springs Swim Center Family Pool Party (3 – 9 p.m.) – Food, water games, music

Sunrise Park Independence Fest (activities start at 3 p.m.): Music, games, food, Movie in the Park starts at dusk.

Some of the valley's first fireworks shows of the Fourth of July weekend kicked off Friday night at Bagdouma Park in Coachella.

Coming up at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. we'll have a preview of the laser light show in Palm Springs. Plus, find out how residents plan on spending their holiday.