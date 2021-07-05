Amber Alert: Abducted child located, homicide suspect taken into custody

News

The California Highway Patrol announced Tuesday evening that the police have located the two-year-old boy who was abducted by his father, who was on the run in connection with a murder.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department revealed the father & son were located as Las Vegas, Nevada.

***This AMBER Alert has been deactivated. The child was safely located and the suspect was taken into custody.*** https://t.co/unwuyqTJ5D — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) July 7, 2021

Celestine John Stoot Jr., 42, is accused of killing his girlfriend, Natasha Denise Barlow, 43 of San Jacinto on Monday, July 5.

The exact cause of Barlow's death was not specified, and there was no mention of a possible motive. Detectives immediately identified Stoot Jr. as the alleged assailant and suspected that he had fled with his son, Celestine Stoot III.

Stoot Jr. will be booked into the Nevada County Jail pending his extradition to Riverside County. Law enforcement is in the process of reuniting the two-year-old boy with his family.

Original Report 7/5/21

The search is on for a child abducted by a homicide suspect in the Lake Elsinore area.

Celestine Stoot Jr, 31, is wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred in the Lake Elsinore area.

Celestine Stoot Jr

Police say he took two-year-old Celestrin Stoot III. The two-year-old was last seen on Sunday, July 4.

Celestrin Stoot III

Officers said he was last seen driving a 2020 silver Kia Optima. The car has a temporary California license plate U-3-3-5-1-3-3.

Stoot is 31 years old, Black, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs an estimated 160 pounds, authorities said. He has black hair and brown eyes.

AMBER Alert - **Update** - Riverside, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange, Imperial & San Bernardino Counties.@RSO

IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/pr33tqHUZw — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) July 6, 2021

Officers say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see this vehicle, you are urged to call 911.