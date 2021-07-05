Skip to Content
Outage leaves 1049 customers without power in La Quinta

The Imperial Irrigation District is working to restore power to over a thousand customers in La Quinta Monday afternoon.

There was no word on what could've possibly caused the outage. IID does not have a restoration time for more customers at this time.

The IID outage map shows the outage is centered near the area of Eisenhower Drive and Avenida Martinez.

