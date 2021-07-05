Outage leaves 1049 customers without power in La Quinta

News

The Imperial Irrigation District is working to restore power to over a thousand customers in La Quinta Monday afternoon.

There was no word on what could've possibly caused the outage. IID does not have a restoration time for more customers at this time.

POWER OUTAGE: We are currently experiencing a power outage in La Quinta affecting 1049 customer. Trouble shooters en route. Estimated time of restoration us unknown. Updates to follow. We appreciate your patience. — IID (@IIDatWork) July 6, 2021

The IID outage map shows the outage is centered near the area of Eisenhower Drive and Avenida Martinez.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.