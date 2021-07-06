Heat and the threat of humidity

News

Highs yesterday topped out at 113, and we'll see similar numbers through midweek. An Excessive Heat Watch will go into effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday, lasting through 8 p.m. Monday of next week due to the expected extreme heat.

In addition to the heat this week, a little touch of monsoonal moisture is likely to return as soon as late tomorrow, making the hot conditions even less comfortable.

High pressure over the region will move slightly to the East, allow moisture to wrap around underneath the ridge and work it's way into SoCal.

Highs into the weekend will increase, putting us between 115 and 118 for daytimes highs into early next week.

