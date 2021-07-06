Now Hiring: The Living Desert wants you to join their pack

News

They say it takes a village, but for this week's Now Hiring employer it takes a whole herd!

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens is looking to fill positions in a variety of departments, from maintenance, to the garden department, and guest services.

"People think about the zoo keeping aspect, caring for the animals. Here at a facility as large as Living Desert, we've got positions all across the park" said President and CEO Allen Monroe.

Monroe said that experience is not necessary, and that they offer training for new hires. "The best thing we're looking for is people have a positive attitude" said Monroe.

Living Desert offers a 401-k plan, paid sick leave, and health insurance. Monroe said "We've been around for 50 years. We're a part of the cultural organizations to help make the Coachella valley great. And so we're looking for people that want to come join our team, and try and change the world."

Those who work at the Living Desert say that the job never gets boring, and that each day brings new and exciting challenges from both the guests and the animals.

Monroe said that in November, they will be opening their new Rhino Savannah and that there are a number of positions that will be associated with that.

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens is also looking for volunteer help. You can find more information on open positions and a link to apply, on their website.