ATF agents, CPD officer hurt in Morgan Park shooting, Chicago police say

News

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO, Illinois (WLS) — Two ATF agents and a CPD officer were hurt in a shooting Wednesday morning in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the city’s South Side, CPD Superintendent David Brown said.

The three were shot and wounded in an attack near the 22nd Chicago Police District headquarters about 5:50 a.m., Brown said during a press conference later Wednesday.

The agents and officer were conducting an undercover operation and were driving in an unmarked police car when they were shot, Brown said. The car was driving on a ramp onto northbound Interstate 57 in the area when the shooting took place, police said.

One ATF agent was hit in the hand and another was struck in the torso area. One agent is a man and one is a woman, police said.

The CPD officer was grazed on his head, Brown said.

The three were taken to Christ Hospital after the shooting, and their injuries are not life threatening. They have been stabilized, Brown said.

An ATF spokeswoman said the two injured are “senior” agents. The officer has also been with the CPD for quite some time.

Officials declined to provide information about the investigation in which the three were involved, saying only that they were working undercover.

Brown said this is the 36th CPD officer shot this year.

Law enforcement sources said a suspect vehicle was found at 207 E. 89th Place, but Brown would not confirm that detail.

Any possible suspects are still at large.

Roads are closed in the area of the 1900-block of West Monterey Avenue, while police investigate.

Officers appeared to be canvassing a large swath of the neighborhood, spanning from the 111th Street ramp to Interstate 57 to 119th Street.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.