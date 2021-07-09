Skip to Content
Dangerous heat in Palm Springs getting national attention

A national correspondent from CBS This Morning reported on the heat dangers in Coachella Valley. David Begnaud's live report from Palm Springs included the dramatic rescue of an overheated hiker and KESQ News Channel 3's previous reporting on a tourist who died after exposure to extreme heat.

https://youtu.be/RvbLqIXQXig

Begnaud joined anchors Angela Chen and Peter Daut live on News Channel 3 in the Morning Friday.

https://youtu.be/nBDKjhb3xCU

Watch: Another extreme heat wave in the West threatens all-time highs

