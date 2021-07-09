Dangerous heat in Palm Springs getting national attention

News

A national correspondent from CBS This Morning reported on the heat dangers in Coachella Valley. David Begnaud's live report from Palm Springs included the dramatic rescue of an overheated hiker and KESQ News Channel 3's previous reporting on a tourist who died after exposure to extreme heat.

https://youtu.be/RvbLqIXQXig

Begnaud joined anchors Angela Chen and Peter Daut live on News Channel 3 in the Morning Friday.

https://youtu.be/nBDKjhb3xCU

