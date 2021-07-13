IID board approves formation of Coachella Valley Energy Commission

News

The Imperial Irrigation District board of directors approved bylaws for the formation of the Coachella Valley Energy Commission.

IID noted that the commission will provide diverse local representation to address the unique energy needs for the greater Coachella Valley portion of IID's service area. One of the new commission's focuses will be the development of a long-term strategic plan for continued energy service to the Coachella Valley following the 2033 expiration of the 99-year lease between the Coachella Valley Water District and IID.

“By forming the Coachella Valley Energy Commission today, the IID Board continues to move this local alternative to AB 1021 forward,” said IID Board President James Hanks. “This is a very important step as it allows Coachella Valley representatives to set the direction for the future of energy service in the Coachella Valley and, importantly, for IID to protect Imperial Valley’s water rights.”

The Commission will consist of 14 Commissioners, all with equal voting privileges that will represent the IID Board, the cities of Coachella, Indio, & La Quinta along with the Cove Communities Services Commission, Coachella Valley Tribal Nations, at-large members, and both Riverside and Imperial counties.

It is expected to meet monthly.

“Within the past several weeks IID has held individual stakeholder meetings across the Coachella Valley with each city, tribe, Riverside and Imperial counties, and a virtual Town Hall with eastern Coachella Valley stakeholders. The formation of the CVEC has been favorably received by all stakeholders that IID has met with,” noted IID Vice President J.B. Hamby. “The questions and concerns regarding continued energy service in the Coachella Valley after 2033, the representation of and by Coachella Valley energy stakeholders, and the protection of IID’s Imperial Valley water rights, necessitate the formation of this commission.”

He added, “IID has exceeded every single one of its pledges to answer the concerns of Assemblyman Mayes and Assemblyman Garcia. We’ve done our part and respectfully, and firmly, ask them to reciprocate by allowing Coachella Valley communities and the IID to form a local solution to these local issues at the local level — not through a state mandate.”

In June, the IID Board approved Resolution 25-2021 to protect Imperial Valley’s water rights from legislative attempts to alter the governance of the IID Board by establishing the Coachella Valley Energy Commission as a mutually beneficial and more effective alternative to Assembly Bill 1021.

This comes following a war of words between IID and Assemblyman Chad Mayes (I-Yucca Valley), which even led to a threat of a possible Coachella Valley exit plan.

The issue revolved around proposed legislation introduced by Mayes that would require that the IID board increase from 5 to 6 members, with the additional position appointed by the 4th District Riverside County Supervisor.

The IIID board said that the legislation would "give Coachella Valley energy ratepayers a say over IID’s water rights and policy in Imperial Valley."

“Allowing a member installed from outside the water service area to play any kind of governing role over Imperial Valley’s water undermines the trust obligation of the IID Board and poses serious risks to IID’s water rights and our users’ right to service as affirmed multiple times by the United States Supreme Court,” Hamby said of the legislation.

IID currently provides energy to both Imperial County and the Coachella Valley, but it provides water only to Imperial County.

IID proposed an alternative, which ended up becoming the Coachella Valley Energy Commission.

Mayes previously told News Channel 3 that the proposed alternative is not enough.

"They are very concerned about their water rights. And again, I can understand that but that's not what this is all about. This is about proper representation," Mayes said.

