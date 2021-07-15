McCallum Theatre to only allow vaccinated people upon reopening

News

The McCallum Theatre's long-awaited grand reopening is slated for December 3 and will require all "patrons, artists, volunteers, staff, sponsors, media, and vendors" to be fully vaccinated. The announcement came down Thursday with the Executive Committee and Board of Trustees voting unanimously on the decision for the 2021-2022 season.

Those in attendance will have to show proof of vaccination and photo identification in order to enter the theatre.

“This is a Board initiative. Every member of our Board of Trustees is in full agreement that the safety and health of all visitors to the McCallum Theatre is our primary responsibility,” said Harold Matzner, Chairman of the McCallum Board of Trustees. “There is nothing more important than the well-being of our audiences, artists, volunteers and staff. This policy reflects our commitment to making the McCallum a safe space for everyone. When you sit down in your seat you will not have to worry about who is sitting next to you. That person will be fully vaccinated or they will not be there.”

Organizers said they are working on the specifics of how to implement the new policy as the season nears. Currently, the reopening date is set for December 3 with Broadway's Tony award-winning musical comedy Hairspray, but there may be shows added in November in response to an influx of ticket sales since the new season was announced, according to a theatre spokesperson.

Coming up at 5 p.m. we are speaking to the CEO of the McCallum Theatre about the decision to require vaccinations, and a preview on the upcoming season.