Eisenhower Family Birth Center welcomes 100th baby

News

Two Coachella Valley parents are celebrating the birth of their son.

Christina Vu and Eric Diaz welcomed their baby boy at the Eisenhower Health Birthing Center earlier this week. The proud parents say their newborn was due today, but came early, adding "he wanted to be the 100th baby."

His arrival comes less than two months after the hospital opened the birthing center.

Vu says the "facility is really nice" and "everyone's really helpful."

Diaz, who works at the facility, says even though the newborn's grandparents weren't able to visit in person due to COVID-19 restrictions, they were able to meet the latest member of the family on Facetime, but are "very anxious" to come meet their grandson in person.

Eisenhower Family Birth Center was first announced on August 2019. The facility finally opened its doors on May 27 and just a few hours later welcomed its first newborn.