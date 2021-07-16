LA County man shot and killed on Varner Road near Palm Desert

News

An investigation is underway in a Palm Desert area intersection following a shooting Thursday night. It happened around 10:45 p.m. in the area of Varner Road and Washington Street.

Our crew at the scene says a man was found lying dead in the roadway.

On July 15, 2021, at 10:36pm, Palm Desert Sheriff Station deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the 78000 block of Varner Rd., Palm Desert. On arrival, deputies located an adult male laying in the roadway and determined he was the victim of a shooting. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene. Investigators from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Central Homicide Unit responded and assumed the investigation. The investigation is ongoing with no further information available at this time. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification. Riverside County Sheriff

The coroner's office later identified the man as Ruben Rene Quezada, 38, of Santa Fe Springs in Los Angeles County.

The suspect(s) fled the area prior to deputies arrival and are currently outstanding.

The Riverside County Sheriff's department has not disclosed any suspect details. The sheriff's Central Homicide Unit was continuing the investigation.

Editor's Note: An original post of this story had reported the location as Thousand Palms, but it has been determined to be near Palm Desert.