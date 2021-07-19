FBI arrests Palm Springs man following service of federal search warrant

News

A Palm Springs man was arrested and charged Monday morning as part of an FBI investigation into weapon and drug distribution.

Multiple police agencies, including the FBI, were outside of a home on Deepak Road in Palm Springs Monday morning. Neighbors said authorities have been at the home since at least 6 a.m.

Neighbors told News Channel 3's Madison Weil at the scene that they woke up to the sound of multiple flash bangs with law enforcement demanding someone exit the home.

“I was kind of startled. I went to look out and didn’t see anything. But it seemed close," one resident said. "This is the first time I’ve ever seen activity here in the 20 plus years I’ve been here.”

When News Channel 3 crew arrived at the scene, there were several people detained. Five women and at least three men were taken away by police. A spokesperson for the FBI identified one of the people apprehended as Tylor Britten Murray, 27, of Palm Springs. Murray has been charged and is expected to appear in federal court in Riverside sometime around 2 p.m.

The FBI is handling the investigation with assistance from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department as well as Palm Springs police. The FBI's investigative team is working with the United States Attorney's Office and the Riverside County District Attorney's office.

The FBI confirmed that four additional residents were arrested on local charges. There was no word on what those charges are at this time.

Murray was originally arrested on February 3, 2021 near Sky Valley.

Tylor Murray

During that arrest, sheriff's deputies seized nearly an ounce of cocaine, 399 Xanax pills, nearly 6 1/2 pounds of marijuana, $7,600 in cash, several guns and other items, according to an affidavit prepared by FBI Special Agent Krista L. Gonzalez and filed with the court.

Weapons, drugs, and cashed seized during the Feb. 3 arrest

Robert Lorenzo Lee Ramos, 24, was also arrested along with Murray on Feb. 3.

Robert Lorenzo Lee Ramos

Ramos is accused of using social media to post photos of himself with guns and to market drugs for sale.

Both men were charged with various felonies in Riverside County Superior Court and pleaded not guilty. But the charges against Ramos were later dismissed so that the U.S. Attorney's Office could prosecute him at the federal level, a Riverside County District Attorney's Office spokesman confirmed to City News Service on Monday.

Ramos was indicted in federal court last week and will return to court on August 31.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.