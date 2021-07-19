Local youth sports teams earn special achievements this summer

News

The La Quinta 13-U all-star baseball team and the Salton Sea Starlings volleyball squad have earned special recognition for their success this season.

The Salton Sea ladies earned the gold division championship recently at a tournament in San Diego.

Their coach, Errin Robinson said "each player was amazing and dedicated. They are truly a dream team of underdogs."

Congratulations to Starlings volleyball!

Meanwhile, the LQ all-star baseball team are still playing. They have reached the international world series tournament, which is set to start Thursday in Modesto.

The team is seeking help for travel expenses and have set up a GoFundMe page for those interested in helping their cause.