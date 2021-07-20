Local business owners react to possible mask mandate

News

Los Angles County is requiring people to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. This decision was made based on the rising Coronavirus cases in the county.

Riverside County health officials have said they will continue to follow state guidelines, and not require vaccinated people to wear masks indoors in most areas.

As of today, Riverside County reports142 hospitalizations and 25 in the ICU. That's 26 more hospitalized and one more in the ICU compared to July 19.

If Riverside County were to change its guidelines and require everyone to wear masks indoors again, many businesses would yet again have to make sure their customers wear their masks.

Coming up in News Channel 3 at 5 p.m., you'll hear from local business owners and what they think about the possibility of a mask mandate being reinforced.