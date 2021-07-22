‘Escalating crisis’ at La Quinta golf course: Water pumps padlocked as HOA takes owners to court

News

An "escalating crisis" is unfolding at Coral Mountain Golf Course at Trilogy in La Quinta.

News Channel 3 reported exclusively Wednesday the owners shut off the water supply as they demanded tens of thousands of dollars from homeowners to pay for it. Now the homeowner's association is gearing up to take them to court.

"Within a matter of days, this entire golf course could be dead," said Anthony Capobianco, an attorney representing the Trilogy HOA.

With part of the course foreclosed upon, he said the owners this week shut off the water supply to the grass and water features and padlocked the pumps. He said they put up signs threatening prosecution if they're turned back on – unless the HOA began paying for the water supply.

"What the golf course essentially is doing is holding the entire community hostage," Capobianco said.

The water there has been shut off since Tuesday and Capobianco said disaster is imminent, not only because the 200-acre golf course is quickly drying up, but also ponds are falling stagnant, which will kill fish and wildlife while bringing about bacteria, algae and mosquitos.

"This isn't really just a money problem," he said. "This is a huge public health and safety problem and a fire risk for the community."

The HOA said the owners of the course are legally required to maintain it, which includes paying for the water.

News Channel 3 spoke by phone to Brendan Ozanne, the attorney representing the golf course's owners.

"We as the golf course, which has been financially ruined by the board of directors, need financial assistance in paying for this massive water expense, which by the way, the HOA has been getting for free for the last 6 or 7 years," Ozanne said.

He said the owners want to work out a financial solution with the HOA, but they won't respond. "This is not an attempt by the golf course owners to destroy their only asset, which is the golf course," he said. "That goes against common sense."

"All I care about is getting the water back on and avoiding an environmental disaster and a public health disaster," Capobianco said.

Friday morning the issue will be heard by a judge in Palm Springs court as the HOA seeks a restraining order in hopes of getting the water restored.

Ozanne said his clients plan to turn the water back on Friday morning, regardless of what plays out in the courtroom.