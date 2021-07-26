Rain forces road closures across Coachella Valley

News

As rain travels across the Coachella Valley several road closures are in effect.

Riverside County Transportation tweeted Monday morning Box Canyon Road was closed off due to flooding and storm debris.

A transportation worker at the scene told News Channel 3 there are no cars stranded or on the road. He also said they are actively working on cleaning up the road to get it open again.

Palm Springs Police Department also tweeted North Indian Canyon between Sunrise Parkway and Garnet are closed due to water on the roadway.

Caltrans District 8 tweeted the eastbound I-10 near Fields Road in Cabazon has a lane blocked due to a crash. There is still no time frame on how long until it'll be cleared.

If you're traveling out this morning as roads are wet, you're advised to take your time and be attentive while on the road to avoid any accidents.

If you come across a large body of water, do not drive through it, turn around and find another route.