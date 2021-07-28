Coachella Valley residents among the 6 people killed in a plane crash near Lake Tahoe

News

Three Coachella Valley residents were killed when a private jet crashed near Lake Tahoe earlier this week.

On Monday afternoon, a Bombardier CL 600 twin-engine jet crashed near a golf course in Truckee, California. The crash killed all six people aboard the plane, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Wednesday.

The National Transportation Safety Board said on Wednesday the flight originated from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

The aircraft went down several blocks from a runway as the pilot was trying to land at Truckee-Tahoe Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Kevin Kvarnlov

Hideaway Properties, a real estate agency in La Quinta, announced that its associate Kevin Kvarnlov along with Hideaway members and owners Ryan and Christine Thomas were killed in the crash.

Kvarnlov was originally born and raised in St. Paul, Minnesota but as Hideaway Properties put it, "he grew up knowing he always wanted to get out of the cold and find warmer weather."

He moved to the Coachella Valley in 2011 to pursue a career as a golf professional, the business wrote in an email to members. He spent 9 years on the professional staff at The Palms Golf Club and The Plantation Golf Club, before moving to real estate.

In 2019, Kvarnlov joined the Hideaway Properties Team in 2019 as a Real Estate and Membership Associate.

"The Hideaway Properties Team is struggling to deal with the loss of our beloved coworker and friend, Kevin Kvarnlov, and appreciate your understanding during this difficult time," Robert Ravis, the director of real estate for Hideaway, wrote in an email.

The NTSB said Wednesday that two of its investigators were on scene continuing to investigate the crash.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.