COD men’s basketball coach Trent Skinner steps down, returning to Mt. San Jacinto College

Trent Skinner has stepped down from his position as the men's head basketball coach at College of the Desert.

"I want to thank COD for the opportunity - it's where I played and started my coaching career," Skinner said.

College of the Desert athletic director Gary Plunkett confirmed Skinner's departure on Wednesday.

"We're grateful for his time at COD. He was hugely impactful in a positive way for our student athletes. He elevated our program," said Plunkett.

Skinner's stint with the Roadrunners was short. In fact, he only coached two full seasons. However, some of that was impacted by the pandemic.

When Skinner took over the program in 2018, he led COD to a 14-14 overall record. In 2019-2020, the team improved to 16-12, going 8-8 in the Inland Empire Athletic Conference.

One of the teams in the aforementioned IEAC is Mt. San Jacinto College, which is where Skinner will be next.

"I got a great opportunity to use my Masters degree and gain full time employment as a teacher and coach," said Skinner.

"He can’t pass up an opportunity for a full time faculty position," said Plunkett.

Skinner returns to MSJC after having spent nine seasons there prior to becoming head basketball coach at COD.

"COD will always have a special place in my heart," said Skinner.

""It's sad to see him go, but it's with our blessing. He is a class act," said Plunkett.

Palm Desert high school graduate and COD assistant Robert Romero will replace Skinner as head coach.

"It's a blessing to be able to get this opportunity. The last two years have been great with Coach Skinner. He's a great coach and passed down a lot of knowledge to me, said Romero."

This will be Romero's first job as a head coach.

"I'm excited. It's going to be a lot of fun," said Romero.