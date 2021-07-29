Scales Seafood and Steaks closes after lease disagreement, 90 employees lose jobs

News

By Christopher Salas

MONTEREY, California (KSBW) — Scales Seafood And Steak restaurant on the Monterey Wharf closed its doors on Sunday. The owner, Chris Shake and the city of Monterey couldn’t come to an agreement on a new lease.

“It is with sincere regret to inform you that Scales Seafood and Steaks closed permanently on Sunday July 25, 2021. Our most important priority is to inform you about this difficult decision,” the company said on Facebook.

The property includes the restaurant and the neighboring gift shop and café, which will close July 31.

About 90 employees, both full and part-time, will be out of a job, explained Tony Lombardo, the attorney for the Shakes.

Lombardo said the pandemic did not have an impact on the deal falling through.

“The Shakes are excellent business persons,” Lombardo said. “They persevered through the pandemic and things were just getting back to normal and, business getting back to normal again. But the lease is what it is.”

The owners will try to find other positions for laid-off employees.

The city says there has already been interest in the location from other businesses.

