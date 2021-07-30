Jerome Powell: Fed is confident inflation rates will go down
By Mark Thompson, CNN Business
European economies posted stronger than expected growth in the second quarter, with consumer and business confidence booming as Covid-19 restrictions were eased.
GDP across the European Union rose by 13.2% compared with the same period last year, and by 1.9% compared with the previous quarter, according to a preliminary estimate published Friday by the EU statistics office. The 19 EU countries that use the euro currency posted even stronger growth of 13.7% and 2% respectively, easily beating a Reuters forecast of 1.5%.
Unlike the United States, which posted second quarter annualized growth of 6.5% on Thursday, European GDP has yet to return to its pre-pandemic level.
Annual inflation across the euro economies also shot up, and could hit 2.2% in July, according to official EU statistics. That’s higher than the European Central Bank’s target of 2%.
Accelerating price increases were driven by rising energy costs (up 14% in July), food, alcohol and tobacco (up 1.6%) and services.
“The reopening of non-essential shops has seen retail sales leap back toward pre-pandemic levels, while there are signs that firms’ investment plans are rising, which bodes well for continued growth,” said Tej Parikh, a director at Fitch Ratings’ economics.
“The economic momentum from the reopening is building going into [the third quarter], but a rise in cases of the Delta variant across the eurozone may pose a downside risk.”
